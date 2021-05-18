New Star Wars Game Will Reportedly Let You Play As An Evil Sith

Star Wars fans tired of playing as the good guys in the most recent video game adaptations of the franchise could be in luck.

According to the latest details shared by industry insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is currently working on a title set in the galaxy far, far away which will have gamers fill the shoes of a Sith. Whether this alludes to the character in question being a Sith Lord (à la Emperor Palpatine) or an apprentice (Darth Vader, Maul, Dooku, etc.) unfortunately isn’t clear, as Richtman doesn’t provide any information beyond that already covered, but we’re willing to bet the latter is more likely if only as it would make for a better fit as far as gameplay design (e.g. progression systems) is concerned.

That is, of course, assuming that this project will even take the form of a third-person action experience in the same vein as Respawn Entertainment’s Jedi: Fallen Order. That remains to be seen, but the genre has certainly proven popular for all things Force-related.

Sadly, with currently little else to go on, we’ve no choice but to put a pin in this one until official details emerge, but there’s certainly plenty of Star Wars content already confirmed to be on the way should this rumor fall through. Besides Ubisoft’s recent announcement of an open-world experience set in George Lucas’ universe, developer Aspyr is heavily rumored to be handling a Knights of the Old Republic remake which, coincidentally, also leans into the Dark Side of the Force.

While we await more news on this front, feel free to let us know in the usual place below what shape your ideal Sith-oriented Star Wars game would take!