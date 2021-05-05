High Republic And Mandalorian Star Wars Games Reportedly In Development

Disney is reportedly looking for developers to take the reins on not one, but two games set in the Star Wars universe.

As per the latest episode of Xbox Era, host Nick Baker (AKA Shpeshal Ed) relayed to listeners that he’s caught wind of both projects, at the same time keenly pointing out that neither has entered any form of official production. Indeed, the House of Mouse is supposedly yet to settle on a studio of choice, though Baker does explicitly name-drop Zenimax Studios – the parent company of Bethesda Softworks – as a popular candidate. By proxy, this would mean the involvement of Xbox Game Studios following its acquisition of the publisher last year, potentially making at least one of the titles an Xbox Series X|S exclusive.

Supporting this connection is the additional revelation that Zenimax has been recruiting talent from across the industry noted for their experience with the sci-fi franchise, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re being hired to help deliver new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whatever the outcome, it would seem, based on both Baker’s comments and those shared by other insiders such as Jeff Grubb, that The Mandalorian is high on the list of properties that Disney wants to see adapted for gaming audiences. Likewise, the High Republic – a new era intended to fill the void left behind by the Skywalker Saga’s conclusion – has previously been rumored to be making its debut in the medium at some point, though fresh details on this front have been few and far between since last summer.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on any further developments, but in the meantime, let us know what your ideal Star Wars game would look like in the usual place below!