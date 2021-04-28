The Mandalorian Game Reportedly Now In Development

The Mandalorian could be about to expand its phenomenal success into the video game world. As the first live-action Star Wars series, it was always going to be big, but it’s fair to say that the Pedro Pascal-fronted show has blown away all expectations across its first two seasons to become a pop culture giant. And Lucasfilm might be about to capitalize on that by releasing a game based on the world of Din Djarin and Grogu.

Industry insider Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker was the one to reveal this news on social media. Gamers have learned to pay close attention to the shelf of Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, who often teases major upcoming gaming announcements with what’s decorating his furniture in the background of his Zoom calls. For instance, he had an Xbox Series S on display months before that was revealed, and Baker has now revealed that Spencer had a Mandalorian Funko on his shelf during his appearance at the GamesBeat Summit 2021 and teased what this means, saying:

“Yes, someone is making a Mandalorian game. Not sure who yet. Sorry.”

Ok. So you’ll notice…there’s a Mandalorian Funko on Phil’s shelf. Yes. Someone is making a Mandalorian game. Not sure who yet. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/Os6G0dNHg9 — Nick (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 28, 2021

Well, that’s not a whole lot to go on, but it’s enough to get Star Wars fans excited, though we obviously shouldn’t get too hyped just yet. For one, this intel might not be accurate and, even if it is, we don’t know what stage of development the game is at.

It’s possible that we may not hear anything more about it for a very long time. Still, it’s hard not to think about how great a Mandalorian game could be. You’d imagine that it would dive into the galactic criminal underworld and no doubt have a huge scope to reflect the planet-hopping nature of the TV series.

While we wait to see if anything comes of this, The Mandalorian season 3 is on its way – following this December’s The Book of Boba Fett spinoff – and is due to debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.