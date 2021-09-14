Watch: Star Wars: Hunters Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Nintendo and Zynga surprised us today with a cinematic trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Hunters. In the trailer above, we get a look at how classes will be divided between Jedi and Sith, with versions of lightsaber-wielding force users, heavy gunners, agile fighters with jet packs, and more.

Zynga and Disney reached an agreement in 2018 to develop a mobile game. Developed in conjunction with their subsidiary studio NaturalMotion, Star Wars: Hunters has its sights aimed at the free-to-play, competitive multiplayer market. The game will be published by LucasArts.

Star Wars: Hunters was first announced at February’s Nintendo Direct with a teaser trailer. Apparently set after the fall of the Empire, the matches appear to be set in an in-universe sporting event, though we don’t expect there to be much in the way of story. The game has been compared to other team-based games like Overwatch, where players choose classes and fight to clear objectives rather than reach kill count.

Along with the trailer, Nintendo announced a pre-registration bonus.

Join Hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy and engage in thrilling third-person cross-play battles when #StarWars: Hunters lands on #NintendoSwitch in 2022!



Pre-register now and unlock exclusive in-game content when the game launches: https://t.co/ehnT3qGQ5O pic.twitter.com/IZ6EdTEcak — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 14, 2021

The official Star Wars: Hunters website promises “special in-game content” for players that register to receive updates on development and launch dates.

Star Wars: Hunters will launch on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in 2022.