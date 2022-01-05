It’s a new year, and for Prime Gaming that means a new selection of games coming to subscribers for free! To kick off 2022, Amazon has curated a selection of nine titles for players to check out including some hidden gems.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order headlines the list of this month’s nine games. This 2019 action-adventure title was released to massive praise for its intuitive gameplay and compelling story. Now, Amazon Prime members can check it out at no further cost than their subscription.

Along with this more recent title, Amazon has thrown in some classics like Warhammer: Total War, the turn-based strategy title that first launched in 2016.

And that’s not all — among the seven other titles there is plenty of variety, including zombie-slaying action, management simulation, racing, strategy, and more. Here’s a look at all nine titles that Prime Gaming members can download during the month of January.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Warhammer: Total War

World War Z: Aftermath

Two Point Hospital

WRC 7

Abandon Ship

In Other Waters

Paper Beast

Fahrenheit

If you’re not already a Prime Gaming member you’ll need to register in order to claim these titles. Those who already have a membership can head to the Prime Gaming home page to access these nine games.

Prime Gaming switches up its library of available games each month, so if you plan on checking out any of these titles make sure to claim them before the end of the month.