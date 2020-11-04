Star Wars: Republic Commando Might Be Getting A Remake

It may have taken longer than desired to get there, but EA appears to have finally hit its stride in taking full advantage of the Star Wars license. In a streak kickstarted with last year’s Jedi: Fallen Order, November marked the launch of Motive’s Squadrons – a fast-paced space combat title inspired by similar games of yesteryear, such as LucasArts’ beloved Squadron trilogy. Where the publisher intends to go from here remains something of a mystery, however, as while Respawn is known to be working on a sequel to the former, it’s also become apparent that multiple games set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away are coming down the pipeline.

One of these, we’ve learned, is being developed by the aforementioned Motive, though little else besides that is currently known about the project. A believable theory recently put forward, however, suggests that EA could be going the route of funding several nostalgia-fuelled remakes, one of which might end up being Star Wars: Republic Commando. Released back in 2005, the tactical first-person shooter continues to enjoy a strong cult following for its memorable story and, according to some interesting new developments pointed out by Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison, the idea of a remake isn’t even that particularly far-fetched.

As you can see below, a recent Twitter post published by Jesse Harlin, the original composer of Republic Commando‘s “Vode An,” describes how they wrapped up work on a Star Wars project over the summer, one which, coincidentally, allowed them to revisit the track for the first time in almost 15 years. Before signing off, Harlin teases that future announcements will bring clarity to what they’ve been doing, though little else besides that has been heard in the time since.

Star Wars: Republic Commando Could Be Getting A Remake 1 of 3

Based on the above alone, a remake of Star Wars: Republic Commando might seem like the only logical outcome, but it’s equally possible that Harlin has been working on something else entirely. With persistent rumors circulating online of Captain Rex making an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2, it could well be the case that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have commissioned a remastered version of “Vode An” to serve as the character’s theme in the series.

Have your own theories as to what Harlin has been working on behind closed doors? Let us know in the usual place below!