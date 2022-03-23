Rocksteady’s Sefton Hill has confirmed earlier today on Twitter that the studio’s next title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has suffered a substantial delay. Famed for its creation of the Arkham Trilogy, Rocksteady had originally intended for its anti-hero adventure to launch sometime during 2022, though that projection started to look in doubt when reports emerged earlier this year, that there was trouble behind the scenes.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

First revealed in 2020 Kill the Justice League‘s roster will include, among potential others, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. It will take place in Metropolis and have the team attempting what the title suggests, with plot points from earlier games continuing on.

Reaction to Hill’s post was mixed as of this story being filed. Some complained that what has been seen of the game is not up to the visual snuff of today’s consoles, and the game actually looks worse than Batman: Arkham Knight did in 2015;

Why does it look graphically worse than Arkham Knight from 2015? pic.twitter.com/dyM3ST8X4x — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) March 23, 2022

For others, it is important the studio takes its time. Hype is high for the game’s release, and the memory of Cyberpunk 2077‘s disastrous and bug-filled launch is still fresh in the mind of many. That 2020 release also came out after years of delays and ultimately was so troubled, developer CD Projekt Red had to issue millions of refunds to their frustrated customers.

Nobody wants another Cyberpunk 2077 launch, that is the worst thing possible that could possibly happen to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League that I’m excited and have unreasonably high expectations for. Take your time and please release when it’s ready, as long as it takes:) — BLM | Jonathan Bloodfallen (@DiamondJDust) March 23, 2022

Disappointing news, no doubt. For now, all fans can do is exercise patience and hope the additional development time results in a stronger product when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lands around this time next year. Watch this space for further updates.