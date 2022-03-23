‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ officially delayed until spring 2023
Rocksteady’s Sefton Hill has confirmed earlier today on Twitter that the studio’s next title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has suffered a substantial delay. Famed for its creation of the Arkham Trilogy, Rocksteady had originally intended for its anti-hero adventure to launch sometime during 2022, though that projection started to look in doubt when reports emerged earlier this year, that there was trouble behind the scenes.
First revealed in 2020 Kill the Justice League‘s roster will include, among potential others, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. It will take place in Metropolis and have the team attempting what the title suggests, with plot points from earlier games continuing on.
Reaction to Hill’s post was mixed as of this story being filed. Some complained that what has been seen of the game is not up to the visual snuff of today’s consoles, and the game actually looks worse than Batman: Arkham Knight did in 2015;
For others, it is important the studio takes its time. Hype is high for the game’s release, and the memory of Cyberpunk 2077‘s disastrous and bug-filled launch is still fresh in the mind of many. That 2020 release also came out after years of delays and ultimately was so troubled, developer CD Projekt Red had to issue millions of refunds to their frustrated customers.
Disappointing news, no doubt. For now, all fans can do is exercise patience and hope the additional development time results in a stronger product when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lands around this time next year. Watch this space for further updates.