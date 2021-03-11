Sony Surprises PlayStation Plus Members With New Freebie Available Now

As if March wasn’t already chock-full of awesome giveaways for PlayStation Plus members, Sony has gone and thrown yet another incentive into the pot to sweeten the deal. Having partnered with Call of Duty publisher Activision once more, anyone who owns a copy of the long-running series’ latest installment, Black Ops Cold War, can now get their hands on a Combat Pack not available anywhere else.

So exclusive is this care package, in fact, that its contents will remain accessible via this method only for a period of at least eight months, whereupon players on other platforms will be able to buy the bundle. As for what you’ll find inside, the full list is as follows:

Epic Operator Skin for Baker

Epic Tactical Rifle Blueprint

Epic Pistol Blueprint

Epic Tactical Knife Blueprint

Epic Weapon Charm

Legendary Calling Card

60-minute Double XP Token

A terrific deal for fans of gaming’s most popular military shooter, then, but hardly noteworthy for anyone not interested in the current Cold War setting or, for that matter, the title’s multiplayer component.

Fortunately, the first month of spring also brings with it a fantastic selection of free games for all PlayStation Plus users, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint. As always, all four cost nothing to download and will remain accessible as long as subscriptions are active. This is all in addition to the return of Sony’s Play At Home campaign, which encourages the community to help combat the spread of COVID-19 by staying indoors. As of writing, PS4 classic Ratchet & Clank is being handed out for all PlayStation patrons and will be followed throughout spring and summer with more, so stay tuned.