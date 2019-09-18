New Sword And Shield Trailer Reveals Sword-Exclusive Pokémon Sirfetch’d

Game Freak has gone and done it. Finally, following what felt like an endless wait, a certain beloved Pokémon is to receive their much-deserved evolution. Farfetch’d, the leek-wielding bird from Generation 1, will not only appear in the wild during players’ adventures in the Galar region but have the ability to achieve a powerful new form. Considering the avian is often considered to be one of the weakest Pokémon of all, today’s reveal has quite rightly had a great deal more build-up than previous announcements.

Late last week, Game Freak updated the official Sword and Shield website with the teaser of a ‘glitched’ Pokémon and a handful of hints meant to help fans suss out its real identity.

As it turns out, however, that’s all some aspiring Pokémon Masters needed to hit the nail on its head, having guessed correctly the special ‘Mon that had been hiding in plain view. And so, without further ado, say hello to Sirfetch’d via today’s new trailer.

“The Farfetch’d of the Galar region can evolve into Sirfetch’d after experiencing many battles,” reads the official website’s description, adding “they are calm and collected, and they make a point of always battling fairly. They are so noble in battle that they are often chosen as a motif for paintings.” Continuing with the valiant knight motif, Sirfetch’d is able to learn an exclusive move in the form of Meteor Assault and, akin to existing hard-hitting attacks, using Meteor Assault in battle will leave its user in an exhausted state where they’ll be unable to attack the following turn.

Oh, and lest we forget, if you intend to have Sirfetch’d join your team when Pokémon Sword and Shield arrive in November, be sure to pick up a copy of the former – he won’t be available in the latter. What with the Switch games’ first version-exclusive critter now known, we expect Shield to get its own reveal in the near future. Watch this space for more.