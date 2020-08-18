Warner Bros. is going full speed ahead on the teasers in the lead-up to this weekend’s grand reveal of several big projects.

In case you hadn’t already seen, we finally received official word last week that Rocksteady’s first major game following 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. While we’ve yet to learn what form it’ll take, numerous rumors over the last few days or so suggest that, similarly to Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Marvel’s Avengers, the title will be a live service affair that, as the name implies, will allow you to actually eliminate members of the superhero team. Initial teasers have already shown Superman unknowingly in the sights of Deadshot, after all, though it remains to be seen if the Man of Steel, strong as he is, can be toppled.

As for the Dark Knight, Warner Bros. Montreal has been teasing the next chapter in his story for what feels like an age. The leading, most popular theory right now, is that the standalone adventure will be focused predominantly on the Court of Owls, an incredibly secretive organized crime syndicate with deep ties to Gotham City. Whether that’s the case or not remains to be seen, but for now, you can check out the latest tease below:

Nothing particularly revelatory here, then, though fans of the Caped Crusader shouldn’t have to wait long in order to learn more. Warner Bros. is expected to lift the curtain on whatever the above is alluding to today this weekend as part of DC FanDome, a virtual event established as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ll be covering the entire convention as well and will bring you all the biggest announcements as and when the news breaks. So be sure to stay tuned!