The Pokémon Company donates $200,000 to Ukrainian families

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Pokémon Company has donated $200,000 to GlobalGiving, which will assist in providing humanitarian relief to the families affected by the conflict.

The company announced its move in a statement to social media, dedicated to the “kids and families of Ukraine”.

“The growing crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which continues to cause the displacement of families and threaten the safety of children is heartbreaking. The Pokémon Company International is making an immediate donation of $200,000 USD to our partners at GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief. The nonprofit will effectively direct the funds to community-led organizations supporting families and children affected by the crisis.” Via The Pokémon Company International

Our hearts go out to the kids & families of Ukraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vsZuQtYmX6 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 3, 2022

GlobalGiving is a nonprofit organization that helps other nonprofit services access tools like funding, tools, and training.

The Pokémon Company is just the latest video game entity to provide support to the people of Ukraine. Canada’s Hyper Hippo Entertainment has pledged to donate $25,000 towards the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

“We recognize our diverse workforce and stand by our friends, family, and colleagues from all nationalities,” a statement from the company read.

“We will not let hate divide us.”

Various other companies and celebrities, such as Ryan Reynolds, have pledged to donate huge sums of money to those impacted by the crisis. Reynolds, and partner Blake Lively, have encouraged donations to the UN Refugee Agency, saying they’ll match total donations up to $1 million.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Other studios, like CD Projekt Red have decided to pull their games from Russia and Belarus while the conflict remains.