The ‘Sonic Frontiers’ vs. ‘Genshin Impact’ fandom war finally has its victor

Any semblance of peace Genshin Impact and Sonic The Hedgehog fans ended after The 2022 Game Awards announced the winner of this year’s Players Voice Award. Like clockwork, this year’s results had fans calling the results rigged just because they’re not happy that another game won.

The winner of this year’s Player’s Voice Award was Genshin Impact, but winning the award didn’t come with celebration. Sonic fans who worked hard to make Sonic Frontiers win lashed out at the Genshin community, reminding Genshin fans that, despite their victory, Hoyoverse will not reward them fairly just because they won.

YALL ARE GETTING ROBBED GENSHIN IMPACT DEVS AIN'T GIVING YOU SHIT FOR THE GAME WINNING THE PLAYER'S VOICE — Spacemas 🎄 (@Spaceyjester) December 9, 2022

Damn almost like players voice is meant to be vote the game you like and not hey we'll pay you in game if we win, also imagine being carried by bots — Solar_Sonic 🎶 (@Solar__Sonic) December 9, 2022

I would've absolutely loved to see Sonic win players voice but I think that shit was doomed from the start once bribery was brought into the mix — CrossBones(GRINDING ARC) (@CR0SS_BONES) December 9, 2022

Interestingly, Genshin Impact announced that players will receive 800 primogems due to the game’s recent victory. It may not be enough for a 10-pull, but it’s still a lot of gems if you considered that the game recently updated to Version 3.3.

To thank you for your support, we will be giving out Primogems ×800 from Dec.10 to Dec.13.

*How to Claim Rewards:

Primogems ×200 shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13.#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, other Sonic fans called Genshin players various inappropriate names, mostly due to their hatred for the game and how “unfair” it was for Genshin Impact to win. Imagine having real problems?

calling anyone, individual or group, pedophiles "as a joke" is not funny. it's not a joke. pedophilia is a serious offense and should ne er be made as a joke idgaf how much any of you hate genshin impact or its fans. pedophilia is not a fucking joke!!!!! — 🔞ven • ♂aether harem supremacy♂ (@puppykasa) December 7, 2022

go enjoy your goddamn ccp game………. pic.twitter.com/aQKIRCG8AA — BEDE (@wannabedev64) December 9, 2022

I genuinely hate the Genshin Impact Community btw. It is full of toxic pedophiles and salty Man-Infants. So I genuinely want them to take another L. #gameawards pic.twitter.com/kN6mfFjfEI — very froggy indeed. (@altfroggyboi) December 6, 2022

The Game Awards also received some heat from fans after it claimed that they got rid of all the “bot voting.” Gamers were still convinced that the results were still rigged because it didn’t make sense why a game released in 2020 would beat other big titles, such as Stray, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

Player's Voice was rigged by bots — James Beasley (@complete_phased) December 9, 2022

Genshin Impact won players voice???? Over Elden Ring and GOW Ragnarok? Totally not botted gg #gameawards — 𒌐 𝕰𝖗𝖊𝖓 𒌐 (@AranThor66) December 9, 2022

Despite all the anger, some Sonic fans have a point. All they ask for is recognition, and Genshin Impact is the only game in that list that wasn’t released in 2022. What makes Sonic fans even more upset is that the other 2022 titles that were nominated managed to win awards in other categories.

Sonic did not win Players voice or best adaptation…Man hurts ain’t gonna lie.



Despite it all though,SEGA should be DAMN proud of themselves. Overall, Sonic had a phenomenal year IMO and I’m sure things will only get better from here. Keep your heads up Sonic fans🙌 pic.twitter.com/RaLx4eqncM — 🌟Koolkamjam💫 (@KameronKKJ) December 9, 2022

As much as I don't actually care about Sonic VS Genshin, I do wholeheartedly believe Sonic deserves the recognition far more than Genshin does. Sonic Frontiers is revolutionary for the series and has been a ray of hope for Sonic fans across the globe. pic.twitter.com/0ntXKtKMOR — 🍜 Astra – The Astral Shinobi 🍜 (@ShinobiOfStars) December 7, 2022

sonic frontiers now officially getting zero recognition in the game awards, rip



not that geoff keighley's three-hour ad break was ever anything good lol — serena got older (@rena_rawr_) December 6, 2022

While it is upsetting to lose, Sonic fans were able to band together for a game they’re passionate about. It may have felt like they were not being recognized, but at least they were so close to winning and were nominated in the first place.