This Pokémon puppy wins the award for Halloween’s cutest costume

Sure, sure, there were a lot of show-stopping Halloween costumes this year coming from all of our favorite Hollywood darlings, but none of that matters anymore, as they’ve just been single handedly, or – single paw-edly made redundant by the cutest Pokémon costume donned by a four-legged friend.

Reddit user u/AdAgreeable9126 took to the r/Pokemon subreddit to bless the world with a video of his pup strutting his stuff dressed as Houndoom:

For your own reference, find below an image of what Houndoom looks like in-game, and decide for yourself how absolutely spot-on this good boy’s getup is:

The world’s cutest Pokémon cosplayer is a mix of Doberman and German Shepherd, and quite frankly we couldn’t think of a more ideal combo to pull off this fantastic look, right down to the assertive bork right at the end of the clip.

This isn’t the first time Pokémon has crossed over with real-world inspiration in recent days, with another artistic Pokéfan drawing some of our favorite House of the Dragon characters as Pokémon trainers – and they also look quite adorable, but honestly – IRL Houndoom probably takes the cake on cute points.

Houndoom has been a staple good boy in the franchise since the second generation of Pokémon games, and the upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce another doggo-type (it’s a legit category, trust me) Pokémon which the fandom has already fallen in love with.

While the next games in the Pokémon franchise won’t be quite as photorealistic as the good boy depicted in the above Reddit post, they’re definitely a big leap forward for the franchise, offering up the first truly open-world setting in the mainline series, and we can’t wait. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on Nov. 18.