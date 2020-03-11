Home / gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Loving Spawn’s Gameplay Reveal

In case you hadn’t heard, a certain 90s comic book icon is imminently headed to Mortal Kombat 11.

We are, of course, talking about Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, who, since being showcased last week, has sent fans into a flurry of excitement. There are still a few days to go until the antihero is finally available in-game, however, so in order to help you pass the time, we’ve scoured social media for some of the best reactions to NetherRealm’s latest DLC character. Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that McFarlane himself has gotten in on the action, having labelled the developer’s take on his own creation as looking looking “pretty BADA$$”.

Check out his, as well as many, many others’ first reactions to the reveal below.

Competitive Mortal Kombat 11 player and current reigning champion SonicFox also provided his own two cents.

Some are blown away by the gorgeous intro and outro scenes seen at the beginning of every match featuring Spawn.

Others already consider the character to be the best any fighting game has ever seen.

Appreciation for Malebolgia’s cameo appearance certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

Keith David’s return to voice Spawn more than 20 years after last playing the role in HBO’s animated series has been met with thunderous applause.

Spawn will be available to download on March 17th for owners of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pass, with everyone else scheduled to be granted access a week later when the character is made available for individual purchase.

Missed our previous coverage? Check out all the alternate costumes available for Spawn on launch as well as his brutal first Fatality by hitting the respective links. Enjoy!

