Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Loving Spawn’s Gameplay Reveal

In case you hadn’t heard, a certain 90s comic book icon is imminently headed to Mortal Kombat 11.

We are, of course, talking about Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, who, since being showcased last week, has sent fans into a flurry of excitement. There are still a few days to go until the antihero is finally available in-game, however, so in order to help you pass the time, we’ve scoured social media for some of the best reactions to NetherRealm’s latest DLC character. Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that McFarlane himself has gotten in on the action, having labelled the developer’s take on his own creation as looking looking “pretty BADA$$”.

Check out his, as well as many, many others’ first reactions to the reveal below.

Competitive Mortal Kombat 11 player and current reigning champion SonicFox also provided his own two cents.

Spawn looks sick as hell wtf — SonicFox @ Florida (@SonicFox5000) March 9, 2020

Some are blown away by the gorgeous intro and outro scenes seen at the beginning of every match featuring Spawn.

Can we talk about how these are Spawn's intro and victory screens and not FINE ART PAINTINGS SERIOUSLY THESE ARE THE MOST GORGEOUS SCREENS IN THE WHOLE GAME#MortalKombat11 #Spawn pic.twitter.com/U01uMcHDE8 — *:･ﾟ✧ juney ✧･ﾟ*: (@juneybee03) March 9, 2020

Others already consider the character to be the best any fighting game has ever seen.

MK11 SPAWN is the best guest character in a fighting game PERIOD. https://t.co/xV4V64iVea — Suzi (@TheSphereHunter) March 9, 2020

Appreciation for Malebolgia’s cameo appearance certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

Malebolgia lookin a hell of a lot better in MK11 than he did in that Spawn movie. pic.twitter.com/cNhYMyQpIC — Sukoshi Kaze (@sukoshi_kaze) March 9, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Keith David’s return to voice Spawn more than 20 years after last playing the role in HBO’s animated series has been met with thunderous applause.

I’m so happy NetherRealm got @ImKeithDavid to voice Spawn. I can’t see anyone voice him other than Keith, he just embodies Spawn. pic.twitter.com/cHxQjG6TJv — Reece Lively (@Reece_Lively) March 9, 2020

I may not be a big fan of MK anymore but if that's Keith David I'm hearing as Spawn I'll heavily consider buying the game. From The Arbiter to David Anderson, that man nails just about every role he's in. pic.twitter.com/ce3k3Ls00A — Castle Is Doomed (@GrumpyArson) March 9, 2020

Spawn really is gonna be the best DLC character in KP1 pic.twitter.com/ZqLcZCj4Q9 — 𝑻.𝑪.| Autumn lovebot (@ESCRlMA) March 9, 2020

SPAWN IN #MK11 LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/t6cH1E6TZr — You Remind Me of the Babe… (@UpToTASK) March 9, 2020

i dont even really know much about spawn but man they really nailed the presentation with him pic.twitter.com/2ypwP9mfgz — Cat (@Evilspacewhale) March 9, 2020

Spawn will be available to download on March 17th for owners of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pass, with everyone else scheduled to be granted access a week later when the character is made available for individual purchase.

Missed our previous coverage? Check out all the alternate costumes available for Spawn on launch as well as his brutal first Fatality by hitting the respective links. Enjoy!