Top 10 games to look forward to in 2023

The last few years in video games have been remarkable, with the release of hit games like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Deathloop, Returnal, and The Last of Us Part II. But game developers have been impacted since 2020, much like the rest of the world, by the COVID-19 pandemic. Games were delayed, and release dates were withheld, as the idea of when a game would release became mutable.

But it has been a few years since the start of the pandemic so game developers are starting to catch up and plenty of games are getting 2023 release dates. So, let’s take a look at ten hopefully great games that you can look forward to in 2023.

Dead Space (2023)

It has been years since we have gotten a new entry in the Dead Space franchise, and in January we will be getting Dead Space (2023). It has been a decade since Dead Space 3, but we will be controlling Isaac Clarke again, this time with a fresh coat of paint in a remake of the first game. Dead Space (2023) is being developed by Motive Studio, and they were the developers behind Star Wars: Squadrons.

Not only is one of the best horror games of all time getting remade but it is being remade for current-generation consoles, skipping a last-generation release. Hopefully, it does well enough to warrant a remake of the second game as well, as both Dead Space and Dead Space 2 are widely regarded as two of the best survival horror games of all time. You will not have to wait long as Dead Space (2023) releases on Jan. 27, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it is set to release in the Fall of 2023 on PlayStation 5. The developers, Insomniac Games, managed to make two games with great stories and near-perfect gameplay, so it is only natural that we are excited for the next entry in the franchise.

If that weren’t enough, Venom and Kraven seem to be the game’s villains, and they are two characters not used too widely in Spider-Man media outside of the comic books, although admittedly Venom is used more especially through his solo feature films starring Tom Hardy. The hype for the game has only grown stronger since it was announced that the versions of Spider-Man from these games would be appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Not much has been said about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora besides its announcement and its delay out of 2022. But it is being made by the developers of Tom Clancy’s The Division – Massive Entertainment. Imagine being able to roam the fields, forests, and waters of Pandora and take action against the humans, foraging for food and other items as one of the Na’vi.

After the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, it would be difficult to imagine an Avatar game published by Ubisoft failing. This is one of the titles on the list that does not have a firm release date, but it would be unfortunate if it did not come out in 2023. That being said, they might hold onto the game to allow it to release closer to Avatar 3 in 2024.

Final Fantasy XVI

Fans of the Final Fantasy series are undoubtedly excited for the next numbered mainline entry in the franchise with the release of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5, which is slated for June 22, 2023. As the first current-generation exclusive Final Fantasy game, it has massive potential and it could end up being one of the best games of 2023.

This is not even the only Final Fantasy title to look forward to in 2023, as supposedly the second game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series is due out, which is called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The only reason that title is not an additional entry on this list is that the chances are higher for that title to slip into 2024, whereas there is more faith in Final Fantasy XVI for a 2023 release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars fans in particular are anticipating the newest game set in the franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game is being developed by Respawn Entertainment and it is the sequel to the 2019 game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Set five years after the original game, we will be controlling a more experienced Cal Kestis, as he takes down more of the Empire.

Both combat and traversal options will be expanded in the new game, and the latest trailer gave us a peek at a new crossguard for your lightsaber and a couple of new characters as well. What makes the release of this game so exciting is that it will presumably improve upon elements of the first game that did not work so well while giving us another brilliant story set in the Star Wars universe.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on May 26, 2023, on current-generation consoles and PC, skipping the last generation. The game will have you control Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot, as you are tasked with taking down Brainiac, who has warped the minds of the Justice League.

After the poor reception of Gotham Knights, fans might not be on the edge of their seat for another DC game but that’s also why this game might soar. Rocksteady Studios have not made a large game since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, and they were the masterminds behind the Arkham franchise, so the Suicide Squad in their hands might prove to be very fun.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This might be the most anticipated game of 2023 for most gamers. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, and it is the sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo’s newest entry in The Legend of Zelda franchise won Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2022, as its predecessor is the fourth highest-selling Nintendo Switch game and is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time.

Based on the trailers released for the game, it seems like Link will be journeying above Hyrule, but there are sure to be surprises in the game that have not yet been announced. Breath of the Wild is currently sitting at a 97 on Metacritic, so let’s hope that the anticipation of its sequel does not result in a letdown, especially as most people assumed we would have a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro by now.

Hogwarts Legacy

Set around 100 years before Harry Potter graced the halls of Hogwarts is Hogwarts Legacy, developed by Avalanche Software. This is the largest game the developer has worked on, having worked on Disney Infinity in the past as well as a long line of adaptations for movies and series.

That being said, the trailers do look amazing, as you get to customize your character and go through life as a witch or wizard. However, even though people might be excited about the game, which is set to release on current generation consoles on Feb. 10, 2023, there are still concerns that purchasing the game would line the pockets of the creator of the franchise J.K. Rowling, who has come under fire for transphobic tweets. It is bittersweet, but the game does look good and fans of the franchise are very excited.

Starfield

The latest game developed by Bethesda Game Studios is set to finally release in 2023, after delays, and it is easily the most anticipated Xbox title to be released in 2023. Starfield does not have a concrete release date and is set to be released sometime in the first half of the year. It is an action role-playing game akin to Fallout or The Elder Scrolls except it is set in space.

Starfield will mark the first new intellectual property from Bethesda in over two decades and if it has a successful launch it might be serious competition for Game of the Year 2023. With all that being said the last game to be released by Bethesda Games Studios was Fallout 76, so maybe try not to get your hopes up too much.

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is a remake of one of the most beloved horror games of all time, Resident Evil 4, which was released in 2005. Resident Evil 4 (2023) is set to release on March 24, 2023, and it is being developed by Capcom. Interestingly, the game will be getting support on PlayStation VR2, which is great because Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a great title on the original virtual reality system.

The reason why Resident Evil 4 (2023) is so anticipated is that Capcom has already developed remakes of both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, and they were received quite well. But for many fans, Resident Evil 4 was the pinnacle of the series, the perfect blend of the horror the series is known for and the action which was more prominent in later titles. Therefore a true remake of Resident Evil 4 will make fans very happy.

Those are some brilliant games set to be released in 2023. Is there anything you would have added to this list? February alone seems to have over twenty releases, so the best thing about 2023 is that there will surely be something for everyone, no matter your tastes.