Ubisoft Giving Away 3 Big Games For Free For A Limited Time

If you’re stuck at home and looking for some excellent games to dive into, Ubisoft has got you covered with 3 free titles that you can download right now.

From today until May 5th, gamers can grab the immensely popular Assassin’s Creed II, charming RPG Child of Light, and brilliant platforming sequel Rayman: Legends. Each of these games are among the best in Ubisoft’s massive collection of titles and all reviewed exceptionally well upon release.

The catch, of course, is that the games are only available on PC via Ubisoft’s proprietary storefront, Uplay. So, if you were hoping you’d get a chance to play them all on Steam or another storefront of your choice, you’re out of luck. Still, free is free, so there’s really no reason not to at least grab them while you can. They are, after all, yours to keep forever once you’ve downloaded them.

If you’re looking for some more free games, there are plenty to choose from right now, especially if you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony’s current Play at Home initiative is offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free until May 15th. Additionally, if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can grab April’s free games, Uncharted 4: A Thieves End and Dirt Rally 2.0, for free until May 5th when the selection changes over to a couple of fairly disappointing titles. Lastly, Bandai Namco has made Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 free across PS4, Xbox One and PC until May 10th, so that’s one that almost anyone can snag.

Whether you’re willing to deal with being tied to Uplay or not, it’s still great to see Ubisoft joining so many other companies who are giving away free games to players stuck inside during the pandemic. Hopefully, the trend will continue throughout the outbreak and continue to shine a little light on a dark situation.