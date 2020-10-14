Watch: Apex Legends Champions Edition Trailer Teases New Character

Since entering the scene back in 2019, Apex Legends has quickly established itself as one of the most popular battle royale games on the market. Boasting millions of players across multiple platforms, the popularity of Respawn Entertainment’s addition to the genre is surpassed only by Epic Games’ anomalous Fortnite, and that’s a situation, it seems, the developer is intent on changing.

As part of a drive to attract some fresh blood into the inhospitable Outlands and push up population numbers, a new Champions Edition of Apex Legends is due to go on sale next month. The bundle, which includes over $100 worth of exclusive cosmetics, grants immediate access not only to all eight Legends released since launch, but a mysterious ninth scheduled to arrive in Season 7. While the trailer (above) stops short of revealing their identity, a silhouette of the newcomer can briefly be seen and, judging by its shape, it’s looking incredibly likely that fans are on course to welcome another female hero and their name is almost certainly Horizon.

As discovered and leaked online by data miners last week, several files referencing a character of the same name heavily imply that Horizon is next in line to join the Apex Games, though it remains to be seen what class archetype (scout, support, defender, etc) she’ll belong to or, for that matter, what sort of abilities she’ll have access to. Fans will no doubt be privy to that information as Season 7’s expected November 10th start date draws closer, but in the meantime, you can check out all the contents coming with the special edition below.

9 character unlocks (all Legends up to Season 7): Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and the Season 7 Legend

7 Exclusive Legendary items: “Risen Queen” Wraith skin “Forged Knight” Revenant skin “Hallowed Spirit” Crypto skin “Curse of the Awaken” Triple Take skin “Slayer’s Lancer” Flatline skin “Jaded Myth” Sentinel skin “Emperor Nessy XIV” Gun Charm

1,000 Apex Coins

For existing players who likely already have access to the full roster of playable characters, the biggest draw of Apex Legends‘ Champions Edition is essentially moot, though for $39.99, a bunch of exclusive cosmetics as well as some in-game spending money still represent terrific value, especially considering how much Legendary skins cost to buy individually.

Will you be picking up the Champions Edition next month, though? Let us know in the usual place below!