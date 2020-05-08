Watch: Apex Legends Season 5 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Map Changes

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favor kicks off in just a matter of days and Respawn has released one final trailer to celebrate.

Unlike those released over the last few days or so, however, today’s offering dives straight into gameplay, giving fans their first look not only at a host of cosmetics headed in-game soon, but the headline attraction, Loba Andrade. Thanks largely to last week’s Legacy of a Thief animated short, we already know about Loba’s tragic backstory and now, following various leaks, we have a first-hand look at how her toolkit performs on the battlefield.

True to her profession, Revenant’s number one hater has access to a number of skills that allow her to manipulate loot drops, including revealing their type and whereabouts in the immediate vicinity.

Speaking of which, players will find themselves stumbling an entirely new gameplay element when Season 5 launches in the form of Quests.

These appear to be dynamic objectives that can be completed in any given match and reward those that seek them out with Treasure Caches and ‘clues’ that must be pieced together in order to solve a wider mystery in the future. Finally, widespread changes to Kings Canyon are briefly showcased, including what appears to be the addition of an underground complex beneath Skull Town. Neat. Strangely, no mention was made of Titanfall‘s Volt SMG leaked earlier today, so it remains to be seen what Respawn’s plans are on that front. We expect further details to arrive in the days leading up to launch, so stay tuned.

Apex Legends Season 5 goes live next week, May 12th for all platforms.