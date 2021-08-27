Watch: First Gameplay For Rumored Mandalorian Game Seemingly Leaked Online

With the franchise having a long, storied history with other forms of digital entertainment outside its native cinema, it was only a matter of time until Disney decided to adapt its most acclaimed contribution to Star Wars for the gaming market.

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s beloved creation, is, without hyperbole, the best adventure set in a galaxy far, far away that the House of Mouse has overseen the production of, its two-season (and counting) run having already far exceeded J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson’s infamously directionless Sequel Trilogy. Pedro Pascal, the man behind Din Djarin’s Beskar-plated helmet, will return for a third round of episodes, likely sometime within the next 12 months, with its usual holiday slot this year being borrowed by a spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To keep fans’ appetites satiated between now and then, however, Disney could be planning to release a video game starring Djarin. Rumors suggesting exactly that is in the works behind closed doors have been circulating for several months, with what appears to be leaked gameplay footage recently appearing online all but confirming its existence.

Uploaded to YouTube by user Christopher Turner, the video in question, believed to have been filmed during a private presentation (H/T, GameRant), shows Mando skulking down endless corridors of an Imperial ship, scavenging items from storage containers and taking potshots at Stormtroopers along the way.

While everything on display – even down to the menu screen featuring Grogu – certainly looks mighty convincing, there’s every possibility that this is little more than a concept demo or an incredibly elaborate hoax. The latter doesn’t adhere to Occam’s Razor, though, and if it’s real, The Mandalorian‘s first interactive adventure definitely requires more time in the oven.