The Book Of Boba Fett Reportedly Features Huge Mandalorian Battle Scene

There are still five months to go until The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus, and while plot details are being kept under lock and key by Lucasfilm, everything we know so far indicates that the talk billing it as The Mandalorian Season 2.5 isn’t going to be particularly wide of the mark.

Of course, leading man Temuera Morrison is taking center stage having been brought back to a galaxy far, far away in the first Star Wars streaming series, and he’ll have Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand by his side. Several Mandalorian alumni have also been rumored for cameo appearances, while Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard are all returning behind the camera to direct episodes.

A new rumor claims that those comparisons will be hammered home even further, with Boba Fett set to do battle against an army of Mandalorian soldiers. As per the report, the production hired over 30 extras to suit up and report for duty, with the title hero facing insurmountable odds. Clearly, he’s set to survive given that he’s said to later team up with the very same force to face off against a common enemy.

On paper, it sounds like a fresh spin on The Mandalorian‘s Chapter 3: The Sin’s marquee set piece, which saw Din Djarin trying to protect Grogu from Greef Karga and his guild of bounty hunters, which ultimately saw the other denizens of Mandalore swoop in to lend an assist in the nick of time. With Rodriguez added to the executive producer team alongside Favreau and Filoni, we’re expecting a lot more action in The Book of Boba Fett, and an epic battle between warring factions is one way to accomplish it.