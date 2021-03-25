Watch: New Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Trailer Teases An Exciting Adventure

A new game set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy universe is on the way and it looks awfully exciting. As revealed last year, The Lord the Rings: Gollum is a single-player, story-focused adventure from the folks at Daedalic Entertainment which promises to give you a guided tour of some of the region’s most iconic locations, including Mount Doom and the wider land of Sauron-ruled Mordor. Fans caught the first glimpse of this via a cinematic trailer released several months back but all went dark after that.

Somewhat to be expected, the German studio confirmed that the ambitious project has been pushed back by a sizeable period of time due to issues out of its control, with early 2022 now penciled in as a preliminary ETA. As for what exactly you’ll be doing while controlling the hideously deformed Hobbit – why, that’s obvious, is it not? Besides getting a deeper understanding of the creature’s fractured mind, you’ll be chasing after the coveted One Ring on a journey likely to span the entire realm of man.

For a glimpse of what that will all look like in action, check out debut gameplay, shown for the first time during Future Games Show, up above.

Given the narrative hook, it goes without saying that this spinoff tale takes place prior to the events as described in Tolkien’s books and it’ll be interesting to see if any characters from the wider lore – Gandalf, Saruman, Elrond, etc. – make an appearance. Expect to hear a whole lot more as 2021 plays out, but for now, be sure to share with us your impressions of today’s reveal down below!

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases next year for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC.