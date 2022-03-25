Watch: Genshin Impact releases character teaser for Kamisato Ayato

Genshin Impact releases their newest character teaser for Kamisato Ayato as the upcoming version 2.6 update is fast approaching.

Kamisato is a five-star hydro sword user and is described as “young but highly accomplished.” He’s both the head of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato clan and an important figurehead in his family as well as in his country, Inazuma. He has similar characteristics to his sister Kamisato Ayaka, who was debuted back in 2021 as a five-star cryo sword user.

Genshin Impact’s introduction to Kamisato Ayato describes him as “cultured and polite” as well as a “man of many ways and means.”

Kamisato’s build will be focused more on DPS rather than healing, as his elemental skills and burst can provide AoE Hydro damage towards enemies. His skill damage can increase based on Kamisato’s max HP and can amp up resistance to interruption. The only other hydro character in the game that is known for its DPS capabilities is Tartaglia while the rest are known for either their support or sub-DPS capabilities.

Genshin Impact is a fantasy RPG game on mobile, PC, and PlayStation, wherein players explore the world of Teyvat to reunite with a long-lost sibling. The game was first released in 2020. Since then, it has won multiple awards, the most recent being Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2021.

Kamisato Ayato is going to be voiced by Chirs Hackney, known for his works in Pokémon Evolutions and Naruto Shippuden. He will be released alongside Venti in the first phase event character banner when the update comes out.

Update 2.6 – Zephyr of the Violet Garden will be available on March 30, 2022, on all platforms.