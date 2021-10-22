Watch: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy—Definitive Edition Gets Release Date In New Gameplay Trailer

This morning, Rockstar revealed the release date of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy—Definitive Edition. The much anticipated remaster of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will release Nov. 11. on PS4 and PS5, the Xbox family of consoles, and PC via Rockstar’s proprietary launcher.

A new gameplay trailer, shown above, reveals some of the updated features fan can expect later this year.

This story is breaking…