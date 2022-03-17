At long last, Avalanche Studios has revealed the first gameplay trailer for their magical new game, Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world title that allows you to truly live out the Harry Potter fantasies that have been building up inside your mind ever since the series made its debut in 1997.

As you can see above, the 15-minute footage takes a deep dive into what the developers have been working on over the past few years. In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to traverse the entirety of the magic school and its numerous halls, places of interest, and even new locations that we haven’t seen before. There’ll also be a ton of areas surrounding the castle that’ll provide gamers with the opportunity to explore and complete quests.

The game promises a true role-playing experience, allowing you to design and modify every aspect of your character. You’ll then be able to choose your playstyle and pick out wizardry chops to improve, whether they be in combat and duels, brewing potions, or even learning the mastery of fantastic beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy also has a companion system, with the player interacting with their peers and getting to know their unique backstories over time. These NPCs, in turn, will help you out on your quests, sharing in the adventure of the protagonist and further developing a close bond with them.

The showcase ends by announcing a somewhat definitive release window. Hogwarts Legacy will be coming out in the holiday season, though the fact that the developers have refrained from giving us an exact date could also hint at the possibility of further delays to smooth out the experience.

Whatever the case, we can’t wait to experience Hogwarts Legacy in all its detailed glory when it comes out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and of course, Microsoft Windows.