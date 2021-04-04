Watch: Jin Becomes Keanu Reeves In Ghost Of Tsushima Deepfake

Eager to see off the PlayStation 4 era with a bang rather than a whimper, developer Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima stands among an extensive list of first-party titles that serve as further proof that Sony is the go-to platform holder for first-class exclusives.

Set in 1274 amidst the Mongol invasion of Japan, Jin Sakai is one of few remaining uncaptured or killed samurai in his homeland of the titular Tsushima and will stop at nothing to free whatever is left of his people from the aggressors. Released back in the summer of 2020, critics and fans alike agreed that the open world action-adventure made for a worthy bookend to the PS4’s lifecycle but some, such as Stryder HD, believe one key ingredient was still missing.

In a video published earlier this week, the YouTuber revealed the fruits of their latest labor, replacing Jin’s likeness with that of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, and you can check out the eerily convincing deepfake for yourself above. While obviously an unofficial alteration, perhaps Reeves’ appearance here feels so natural because of his documented history not just with films set in the Far East, but video games, too.

Besides starring in the likes of 2013’s 47 Ronin – a fictionalized account of the real-life masterless samurai – the actor most recently lent his voice and visage to CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. As Johnny Silverhand, Reeves inhabits the the mind of player character V as a technological ghost, guiding them on their quest to dismantle the malevolent Arasaka Corporation.

Despite garnering heavy criticism for its numerous bugs, wide-reaching technical issues and instances of cut content, Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly be remembered for its portrayal of an iconic character such as Silverhand and, for that matter, picking the perfect man for the job.

As for Ghost of Tsushima, if you’ve yet to play it, see here for WGTC’s review.