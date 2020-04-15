Watch: New Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Shows Off More Gameplay

Marvel’s Avengers has been on something of a timeout as of late, prompting concerns of potential trouble behind the scenes.

In reality, the radio silence is likely due to developer Crystal Dynamics wishing not to spoil too much of the ambitious action-RPG ahead of time, a goal made all the more difficult due to confirmation earlier this year of the game’s delay. Indeed, today’s sit-rep arrives exactly one month prior to the superpowered title’s original May 15th launch date, and while development updates have been sporadic (at best) since news of the setback, fans have finally been rewarded for their patience.

While much of the gameplay demoed in this latest reveal is largely a rehash of what we’ve already seen, Crystal has made sure to sprinkle in a few new segments that show off Kamala Khan’s (AKA Ms. Marvel) badass size-altering abilities.

A central component of Marvel’s Avengers‘ narrative, Khan takes it upon herself to prove the innocence of her fellow Avengers following the catastrophic events of A-Day. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow must all be reunited in order to take on a new threat, the mysterious organization A.I.M (Advanced Idea Mechanics). Its influence over the world having grown immeasurably in the years following A-Day, it’ll be up to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – divided and disillusioned with their status as outcasts – to stop the villainous group once and for all.

Sadly, today’s trailer shares little in the way of A.I.M’s motives or, for that matter, who it is that’s pulling all the strings, though we know, at the very least, that Taskmaster is involved. Chances are, we’ll have to wait until release day to discover the true mastermind behind A-Day, though we’ve already hazarded a few guesses in the past which you can see over here.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.