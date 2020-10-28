Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer Shows Off New Rambo Gameplay

Mortal Kombat 11 is just one of many current-gen titles making the jump to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 next month, though unlike its fellow developers, NetherRealm Studios has taken the opportunity to create even more new content for the acclaimed fighting game to coincide with next-gen. Currently on course to arrive in mid-November, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, as the name suggests, includes all content so far released for the series’ eleventh installment, including characters, stages, cosmetics and even this year’s Aftermath story expansion.

That’s in addition to a raft of technical improvements, such as native 4K on consoles, sharper textures and drastically reduced loading times, which will be accompanied by yet another batch of all-new roster additions. In case you somehow missed last week’s announcement, Kombat Pack 2 contains three combatants, this time split between two returning characters from previous entries and one further guest star.

Continuing the 80s action movie theme kickstarted with Terminator (and followed by RoboCop), John Rambo is due to make his debut in just a few short weeks, bringing his own unique brand of guerrilla warfare to the table. NetherRealm has already revealed gameplay for the Vietnam veteran previously, of course, with today’s trailer intended more as a primer for younger fans who perhaps have never heard of the character before.

Motormouth film star Johnny Cage has the honors of introducing Rambo in this particular clip, which largely consists of footage found in last week’s trailer. Fans are treated, however, to a sneak peek at the various additional costumes John will have access to, as well as more voice work provided by Sylvester Stallone himself, the latter of which makes it worth the watch alone.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is out November 17th for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Existing owners of the game can upgrade to next-gen completely free (all previously purchased content carries over), with Kombat Pack 2 available now as an individual purchase for $14.99.