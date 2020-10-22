Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer Reveals Brutal Rambo Gameplay

Following on from Rain’s gameplay showcase earlier this week, NetherRealm Studios has today lifted the lid on Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition’s most anticipated newcomer.

Revealed earlier this month as yet another guest character joining the fighting game’s already monstrous roster, action movie icon John Rambo (played by Sylvester Stallone, who returns to voice the role here) arrives in November to take on the likes of Scorpion, Sub-Zero and a whole host of both Earthrealm and Outworld opponents in gorgeously gruesome combat and fans finally have a first look at the soldier in game. You can check out the Vietnam veteran’s unique brand of guerilla warfare in motion up above.

Perhaps wholly unsurprisingly, given the utmost attention to detail afforded to previous additions, Rambo’s mannerisms, animations and fluidity are a remarkable sight to behold, and NetherRealm has, once again, perfectly captured the essence of Stallone’s famous role. As expected, the cunning combatant has a whole host of tricks with which to bamboozle his opponents from afar, including trip wires and pitfall traps, as well as more traditional military ordnance, such as claymores and other explosives. A particular highlight of the trailer, however, is undoubtedly Rambo’s wild counterattack against Arnie’s Terminator, in which he brandishes two light machine guns and goes to town on the killer android.

As for when fans can look forward to going hands-on with the character, Rambo, as well as the aforementioned Rain and Mileena, join MK11 on November 17th, either as part of the upcoming $60 Ultimate Edition, or a standalone Kombat Pack for $14.99. Those who opt for the latter can upgrade to next-gen versions of Mortal Kombat 11 when it releases for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 free of charge, with all previously purchased content and expansions included. See here for more details.