Watch: New ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ trailer brings the horror to Hogsmeade

We got another glimpse of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay during Sony’s State of Play livestream, but a trailer for one of the game’s side-quests has shown fans a possibly unexpected side of the upcoming Harry Potter universe RPG.

The trailer for “The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” shows presumably the player character enquiring about a shop in Hogsmeade village which has recently gone up for sale, with some ominous conversation warning of the shop’s torrid history.

The foreboding tone quickly shifts straight into something you would expect to see in a horror game. We’re talking hordes of mannequins coming after the heroine and getting promptly incinerated, shifting hallways, and a spooky voiceover taunting the player.

Almost certainly not a promotional angle that we expected to see, but it’s great to see the title won’t be afraid to steer into the spookier side of the Potter-verse.

However, fans should note The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest will be a PlayStation exclusive. It will include a dungeon, cosmetics, and an in-game shop.

Sony’s State of Play stream also showed off a fresh look at God of War: Ragnarok, revealed Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and we got a fresh look at a plucky new trailer for PlayStation VR 2’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.



Any further production delays aside, Hogwarts Legacy is slated for release on Feb. 10, 2023.