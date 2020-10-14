Watch: New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Reveals The First Boss Fight

The main focus of Spider-Man: Miles Morales may be its titular character, but that certainly doesn’t mean he’ll be the only superhero present in Insomniac’s sequel. As teased earlier this week in an Instagram post dressed up as a Daily Bugle article, Spidey fans will be seeing double with this year’s installment, and while it remains to be seen just how involved Peter Parker will be in Miles’ standalone adventure, he will, at the very least, be present for the opening stages.

New gameplay released as part of Game Informer’s exclusive coverage earlier today provides an overview of Miles Morales‘ first boss battle, and it’s fitting, to say the least, who Insomniac has chosen to break in, so to speak, his shiny new suit. As those who spent time with the 2018 original will no doubt recall, Miles is playable at various stages of the campaign where he’s yet to receive the all-important spider bite. Instead of sneaking around and avoiding an enraged Rhino’s attacks just to survive, however, this time, Parker’s star pupil is able to take on the Sinister Six member head-on.

As what can only be assumed to be a tutorial, of sorts, for Miles’ markedly different pool of abilities, we imagine this encounter doesn’t have much to do with the overarching story. It’s unlikely, after all, for Rhino to have any involvement with the two factions threatening to tear apart Harlem, one of which is believed to be masterminded by little known Spider-Man villain, the Tinkerer. Likewise, we’d be incredibly surprised not to see the Prowler make an appearance at some point during the campaign, what with his having close ties to Miles both in and out of the iconic suit.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out November 12th for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Those who purchase Ultimate Editions of the former will receive full access to a remaster of the original game featuring various improvements. See here for all the details.