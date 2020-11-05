Watch: New Spider-Man: Miles Morales TV Spot Teases Sublime Action

If you weren’t already on board the hype train for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, today’s new trailer drop will almost certainly seal the deal.

Tweeted out by developer Insomniac Games just moments ago, this TV spot lacks the live gameplay shown in previous teasers, though what’s featured instead is certainly worth the watch. Battered, bruised and seemingly down on his luck, Miles, recalling the words of wisdom imparted to him by friend and mentor Peter Parker, stands tall, brushes himself off and gets to making quick work of several hired goons while jamming to a catchy beat.

The burly, neon-lit fellas that he’s encountered on the streets of Harlem this time you’ll no doubt have seen before. They’re in the employ of the Tinkerer – a genius inventor whose goals involve stealing a mysterious energy source, presumably as a means of powering some sort of cutting edge weapon. A dangerous opponent for Miles – who at this point in time, is still getting to grips with his newfound abilities – to take on, then, and far from the only threat he’ll have to face.

The Roxxon Energy Corporation has equal interest in Tinkerer’s plans, and war is threatening to break out between the two on the hero’s home turf. In addition to this, Marvel recently confirmed that Prowler, an antagonist with familial ties to Miles, will play a major role in the sequel, though where his allegiances lie remains to be seen. Fans will no doubt have to wait until release day to find out more on that front, though fortunately, there’s not long left to go.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out next week, November 12th, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the latter of which will come bundled with a remastered version of 2018’s Spider-Man. All pre-orders, regardless of platform, will gain access to a bonus costume based on Into the Spider-Verse. Check it out over here.