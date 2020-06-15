Watch: First Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Takes Flight

Following on from last week’s leak outing the existence of Star Wars: Squadrons sooner than EA had perhaps hoped, the publisher ultimately decided to go with the flow and make things official with its own announcement over the weekend. That revelation was followed up earlier today with some gorgeous new teasers over on social media calling for pilots to pick a side between the Empire and Rebel Alliance and now, after just a short wait, fans finally have their first look at the title in action.

Currently in development at EA’s Motive studio – the folks responsible for Star Wars Battlefront II‘s well-received campaign – Squadrons, as the name suggests, features gameplay dedicated entirely to the art of war that is dogfighting. Similarly to LucasArts’ beloved Rogue Squadron series of the late 90s and early 2000s, players can expect to pilot a dizzying array of spacecraft from both sides of the conflict, including, but certainly not limited to, the iconic X-Wing and TIE Fighter.

From the looks of things, campaigns for both factions will be available in the game, with four different pilots (potentially with their own skills and abilities?) available to choose from. While cinematic in nature, today’s reveal does state that all action was captured in-engine, so we fully expect actual gameplay to look quite pretty indeed.

For now, though, we’ll be poring over the footage to see if Motive has been crafty enough to sneak in any Easter eggs. Stay tuned for more details.

Star Wars: Squadrons is out October 2nd, 2020 for consoles and PC.