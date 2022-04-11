Watch: The lore of ‘Elden Ring’, explained

Elden Ring is undoubtedly the biggest video game sensation of recent memory and, while millions of players have challenged themselves in its vast open world, very few will have taken the time to learn about its rich lore.

Thanks to the YouTuber VaatiVidya, you won’t need to scour every inch of the Lands Between to comprehend Elden Ring. In a 30 minute video, the YouTuber explains a ton of the story taking place in FromSoftware’s latest epic and how each narrative intertwines with one another.

The video, currently trending on YouTube, highlights many of Elden Ring’s most prominent figures including The Two Fingers, The Erdtree, and, of course, The Elden Beast alongside a ton of other characters and items from the game.

While Elden Ring is most well known for its challenging difficulty and freedom to craft characters to the player’s liking, VaatiVidya’s upload highlights just how deep the game’s lore goes in a way that isn’t immediately clear when playing the game.

Alongside this lore-explained video, the YouTuber has also gone into depth with previous uploads covering the game’s biggest secrets, essential discoveries, and, of course, guides and tips for new players to help them survive in the Lands Between.

If you’re a FromSoftware fan looking to gain a greater understanding of Elden Ring and previous SoulsBorne titles then make sure to check out VaatiVidya’s channel here.

For those who haven’t yet tested themselves in Elden Ring is game is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.