What happened to the X2 twins?

It’s not very often that the X2 Twins gain so much momentum online that they suddenly seem to be everywhere. After all, they are primarily known within Fortnite and Twitch circles, and despite having over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, they haven’t done much else to warrant continuous headlines for their achievements.

That’s not to say they haven’t accomplished anything noteworthy — getting 88 kills and breaking a record in Fortnite is impressive in its own right. However, that’s not why they’re currently trending. Instead, there’s a flood of news, tweets, and posts announcing the alleged passing of these Twitch twins. According to several reports, the pair reportedly suffered heart failure and passed away. But how credible are these claims?

Are the X2 twins dead?

We can’t be certain whether the X2Twins have passed away, as neither the twins have come forward to deny the claims, nor has their team has addressed the rumors yet. However, these rumors appeared in a rather unconventional way. The initial rumor was reported on a TikTok account, with a video that stated: “The twin gamers, known as the X2Twins, both recently passed away. 23-year-old Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley both died due to heart failure from sweating too hard in Fortnite. The twin gamers will be missed.”

It’s important to note that the video didn’t cite any sources, and the reasoning for their alleged passing is unusual, to say the least. Let’s take a closer look at the semantics, though, shall we? Well, the TikTok video claimed the twins died from “sweating too hard in Fortnite.” For those unfamiliar with gaming terminology, “sweating” is slang for trying excessively hard to perform well, often to the point of becoming overly intense or competitive.

According to Urban Dictionary, “sweating” refers to players who “constantly try to excel past their expectations, even if they ultimately fall short.” Given this context, it would make sense that the TikTok video was simply a joke about the twins’ gaming intensity, rather than a serious claim that they died of heart failure caused by literal exertion.

This wouldn’t even classify as a traditional death hoax, which typically involves deliberate attempts to spread false news. Instead, it seems more like a misguided joke that has been misinterpreted by those unfamiliar with gaming slang. For many viewers unaware of the term “sweating,” the video might have been taken at face value, leading to the spread of a misunderstanding. Considering the lack of credible evidence supporting the claim of their deaths, it’s likely that this is the case.

In fact, most viewers in the original video’s comment section seemed to understand the humor behind the joke. Comments like “Do the X2Twins know about this?” and “Google is too funny, man, it says they died from sweating too much on Fortnite” suggest that many recognized it as satire. However, some took the video literally, leaving comments like “Please tell me this is not real” and “Wait, how did they die? RIP.”

It’s clear that the internet is divided: one half is laughing at the absurdity of the joke, while the other half believes the twins might have actually passed away. Their silence can also be explained, though. Over the years, Jesse and Jordan Eckley have taken occasional breaks, leading to rumors of retirement that have circulated on social media before.

However, as one sharp-eyed user pointed out, the twins were streaming on Twitch just a week ago. Their current lack of activity may simply be another brief pause, rather than an indication of bad news. Ultimately, only time will tell, but for now, there’s no solid evidence to support the claim of their passing.

