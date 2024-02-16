Did Twomad die on stream?

The death of Twomad, born Muudea Sedik, at the age of 23 came as a surprise to many, and a lot of information has come out about the controversial internet personality in the days since his passing. Whilst he began his career on the internet as a gamer, he did branch out into creating comedy skits as well as doing a bit of streaming on the side. Rumors about his final hours have been circulating online recently, such as the one about him streaming right before he died. But is there any truth to the rumors?

Was Twomad streaming when he died?

Sedik missed several engagements before a welfare check was finally requested, and the YouTuber was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, drugs were found in the home, and the possibility of his passing from a drug overdose is being investigated. TMZ also reports that Sedik had not changed his active status in the game Overwatch for nearly a week, which is definitely a red flag. After news broke about his death, fans noticed that he was still active, which pretty much confirms that he died while playing the game.

A post that went viral on X gave his stats in his final match, revealing that Twomad had one kill, 54 deaths, and 0 assists. This does suggest that he may have been under the influence of drugs while playing, and lends further credence to the idea that he died while still in game.

However, there’s nothing to suggest that he was streaming his gameplay at the time. If he had been, then his death might have been noticed quicker. It’s likely that this rumor started due to the fact that he was indeed in game at the time of his passing.