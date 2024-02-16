Why does everyone hate Twomad?

On February 13th news broke that Twomad, real name Muudea Sedik, had been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. It didn’t take long for the internet to weigh in on the news, some mourned his passing at such a young age, but most seemed to be practically celebrating the fact that he had died. So what could Twomad have possibly done that would cause such an extreme reaction from the online community?

Why did people hate Twomad?

Initially rising to fame due to his gaming content and the ‘Goodnight girl’ meme, the internet’s love for Twomad turned sour last year once people started to learn what he was like in real life. He was a known drug abuser which ultimately led to his death, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. You may have seen some of the accusations resurface in the last few days in light of his passing, his list of horrific deeds includes pedophilia, sexual assault, stalking and even threats of murder. At the time of his death, he was already very disliked by many online.

It all began falling apart for Twomad in June last year when X (formerly Twitter) user Goldibell exposed his shocking behavior in a series of posts. In them, she accuses him of sexually assaulting and stalking her over several months between 2021 and 2022. Goldibell goes into even more detail and provides evidence to back up her claims, including a video sent from Twomad admitting to making sexual advances and apologizing for his wrongdoings. She also posted a series of spam texts sent from different burner accounts that she claims were the YouTuber.

spam from twomad after I blocked him for sa'ing me, he made 6 burner numbers after this to also spam me on as well as instagram accounts and a twitter account. if you want proof i have all of it just ask you can see him send texts actively at the end of this clip pic.twitter.com/I2G2bJfSpI — Goldibell (@GlocksGoldi) June 24, 2023

Goldibell’s thread was pretty damning, especially with all of the receipts to back up her claims, and Twomad did try to somewhat control the damage by claiming that she was an ex-girlfriend who simply wanted revenge. However, he refused to elaborate further or give his side of the story leading many to believe Goldibell over him.

During all of this Twomad also made a joke about the death of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl who was brutally murdered in a transphobic attack last year. He posted a picture of her claiming she was his girlfriend. He deleted the post and claimed he did not know who Brianna was after he was called out but it seems unlikely he wasn’t aware of what he was doing. It’s almost like he wanted to trash his reputation.

After Twomad’s death

In the days following his death even more was revealed about Twomad with the bulk of the more horrific stories coming from YouTuber James Swire (Jameskii). In a post on X James claimed that Twomad was a “rapist and a pedophile” who had tried to murder him “multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he’s done.” James went on to say that Twomad also preyed on a vulnerable 13-year-old in a mental hospital among other things. People who knew James such as Ross O’Donovan (RubberRoss) have corroborated some of his stories. In the last few days, he has given more details about the kind of danger he was in whilst Twomad was alive.

“I had a bullet hole put in my office window, was told to wear a concealed bulletproof vest when I’m in public, witnessed a SWAT team with ballistic shields outside of my home, and had to cooperate with an anti-terrorism unit when the rapist made implications of people’s lives being in my control at TwitchCon.”

Whilst it’s shocking to hear James’ side of the story, the important thing to note is that a lot of this is public record, there were court orders and cases against Twomad and anyone can look into this and verify what James is saying is the truth. I say this because there are still lots of people defending Twomad online; some going as far as accusing his victims of lying – exactly how he was able to get away with his actions for so long before his death.

Whilst some of the reactions to his death may seem extreme, for those who were subjected to his stalking, harassing and much worse, they have finally got the chance to speak openly about everything. James claims that an arrest warrant was supposed to be sent out just after Twomad overdosed, should that have been processed quicker then this story might have ended differently with him still being alive and his victims seeing justice.