When does ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach’ take place?

The first-person survival horror series Five Nights at Freddy’s from ScottGames took the gaming world by storm when it released almost 10 years ago in 2014. The main timeline unfolds across nine games, all revolving around a singular location: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, named after its mascot, Freddy Fazbear. In the games, the player assumes the role of a night-time employee who’s hired to guard the premises at night, only to discover that the animatronics come alive after closing time.

These hostile animatronics gradually close in on the player, who must utilize various tools — such as vents, flashlights, doors, and security cameras — to keep the characters at bay. Throughout the games, the series’ lore is gradually revealed through voice recordings, minigames, and Easter eggs. As of 2023, there are countless spin-off games, a novel trilogy and anthology series, as well as an upcoming live-action movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the eighth main game in the franchise and the most recent, succeeding Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. Likewise, the events of Security Breach occur directly after Help Wanted. This game differs from the other installments as it features only one night, not several, and even allows free-roam gameplay instead of confinement to a single room.

The player controls a young boy named Gregory, who must evade hostile animatronic characters and a night guard in a large shopping mall, hoping to survive until morning. In order to progress throughout Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex, Gregory must complete various missions to advance the gameplay.

Depending on which of the six possible endings one acquires, the events following lead into Ruin, the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach DLC expansion. In this DLC, players assume control of Cassie, Gregory’s friend, as she explores the dilapidated pizzeria with nothing more than a wrench, a walkie-talkie, and a weird bunny mask.

Out of all Ruin‘s endings, the Betrayal Ending is considered to be the canon ending, which may lead to the events of a second DLC for Security Breach or the upcoming game Help Wanted 2, which is scheduled for release later this year.