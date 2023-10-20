When does ‘Spider-Man 2’ come out on PC?

Rejoice, Spidey fans! The day has finally arrived.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to developer Insomniac Games’ 2018 foray into the world of superheroes, has finally been released. Hype levels are at an all-time high, bolstered by the game’s stellar Metacritic rating. A few of us here at We Got This Covered have had the chance to play it, and as our review explains, it’s easily one of the best superhero video games to date.

Spider-Man 2 is likely to sell like gangbusters, though some gamers won’t be able to get in on the action. Unlike its predecessor, this one isn’t available on PlayStation 4, so unless you’ve already jumped on board the PS5 train, you’ll either have to sit tight or pony up. Of course, that begs the question: why not just play it on PC?

Can you play Spider-Man 2 on PC?

The short answer? No, for the time being, Spider-Man 2 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The long answer is… a bit more complicated.

You see, while the first game in the series was released back in 2018 on the PlayStation 4, it was re-released two years later to coincide with the launch of Sony’s new console. This new version boasted better graphics and some minor changes to some characters’ appearances, and just last year, this remastered edition was ported to PC.

In a similar vein, Spider-Man: Miles Morales — a standalone expansion of sorts that focuses almost exclusively on the younger of the two Spideys — released for both the PS4 and PS5 in late 2020 and two years later, it finally got the PC port treatment.

When will Spider-Man 2 get a PC release?

This is a tough question. After all, Sony isn’t in a hurry to release its latest tentpole blockbuster on a platform it doesn’t own or control. While the company would have to pay royalties when selling on Steam or the Epic Games Store, the same isn’t true for the PS5 release. When you take into account that Sony’s AAA single-player action titles are the ones that help boost sales of the console, it makes sense why it would wait to release on another platform.

There’s been no official word from Sony or Insomniac Games as to whether Spider-Man 2 will make its way to PC, but based on past trends, we imagine it’ll be another two years before Peter and Miles make the jump to other platforms.