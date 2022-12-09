When does ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ release?

Star Wars is way more than a film franchise. The story has been told through many mediums, including video games, and a new Star Wars game is looking to continue this fantastic legacy. But when will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor arrive, and what do we know about it so far?

What is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is made by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA and Lucasfilm Games. It is the follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fans have been very excited about the game since it was announced this January. A teaser trailer landed in May, further increasing the hype. At the recent Game Awards, fans were treated to a brand new trailer that gave us more hints about the upcoming title, building off the teaser image fans were shown a few days ago.

The journey continues…



Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is set five years after the events seen and experienced during Fallen Order, and follows returning hero Cal Kestis as he continues his story. In the time between the games, however, he seems to have become much more powerful. On top of this, Cal’s brand new look suggests he is going through a few massive life changes. The trailer also shows that Cere and BD-1 will be returning for this story and that a load of new characters will be making their debut.

The official Steam page for the game describes the game by saying:

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ picks up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic STAR WARS stories, worlds, characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive STAR WARS experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

When does Star Wars: Jedi Survivor release?

According to the trailer seen at the Game Awards, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will release on March 17th, 2023. So fans don’t need to wait long to return to the galaxy far, far away to continue their Jedi adventure.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And it will retail for $69.99.