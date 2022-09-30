With 1.68 million subscribers, Abhiyuday Mishra aka SKYLORD is loved by many. The Indian YouTuber has been active on the video platform since early 2020 and has garnered over 157 million total views. In addition, his Instagram profile, which has only been active since Feb. 2021, has gained a loyal 432,000 followers. To say he is loved is an understatement, but sadly his life was lost in a road accident on Sunday.

According to NDTV, he was on a road trip that was sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government to promote tourism. He was with a group of bikers who started out in the ancient city of Khajuraho, home to the beautiful imagery of Hindu and Jain temples that sit 629 km southeast of New Delhi, India.

Excited about his tour, his first Instagram post of the trip was on Wednesday, Sept. 21 when he posed for a picture and wrote, “Best adventure Welcome to Madhya Pradesh.” Sadly, his last post was on the day he died when he took a selfie and wrote, “Madhya Pradesh The Heart of Incredible India.”

How did Skylord get famous?

Image via US Day News

It was just a few short years ago that he joined YouTube and started posting gaming videos. He was blessed with a meteoric rise as he took on the news of gaming as well as reviewed various games. His videos were well received by the gaming community at large because he covered topics that most interested them.

When he started posting on Instagram early last year, his meteoric rise was duplicated. With only 20 posts of him either posing or taking selfies, he was well on his way to attracting as much attention as his YouTube channel.

How did Skylord die?

iamskylord69 / Instagram

Over the course of four days, the group rode approximately 400 km in a southeast direction. Reaching Sohagpur on Sunday is when Mishra was involved in a traffic collision. He was struck by a truck and had to be pulled out from underneath it. With a crowd of onlookers standing around him, the group of bikers who were with him and several good Samaritans worked as fast as they could to keep him alive. But unfortunately, they were unable to do that. He was rushed to the Bansal Hospital in Bhopal, and sadly succumbed to his injuries the following day.

When the shock of this tragic news was learned by his family and millions of fans, the love started pouring out in condolences and tribute videos. Over 30,000 comments wishing him to Rest in Peace mixed with the sentiment that he was gone too soon poured into his final Instagram post. His presence will be missed in the gaming community, as thousands of his followers have already posted videos that talk about the accident and how much he meant to all of them.

Many of the comments, though, have focused their anger on the conditions of India’s roads and are calling for justice. One can only hope that his death will have an impact and bring attention to what needs to be improved about the road conditions. As far as the truck driver, Live Hindustan reports that he is facing unspecified charges.