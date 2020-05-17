Xbox One Gamers Can Now Download 4 Free Games To Keep

There might not be a lot to do while you’re stuck inside right now, but if you’re a gamer, there has at least been no shortage of excellent titles to download and play. Between Xbox One‘s Games with Gold, PlayStation’s Play at Home initiative, and plenty of publishers giving away games to help convince people to stay indoors, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

This month’s Games with Gold offerings contain titles from multiple genres, and while they’re not all top-of-the-line games, they’re all free and definitely worth a glance. And now that it’s the middle of the month, you can finally download the second wave of releases, as well as a special surprise from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

First up, racing fans can snag the sim-rally racing sequel V-Rally 4, from now until May 31st – provided you’re subscribed to Xbox Live. The game is rough around the edges, but for those who’ve already exhausted other popular racing options, there’s enough here to keep you busy for a while.

Xbox 360 game Overlord II is also free for subscribers until May 31st, and of course, it’s playable via backwards compatibility using your Xbox One. There’s plenty of humor and chaos in this action/strategy hybrid, so it’s very much worth grabbing at no extra cost.

The last title up for grabs for those with Xbox Live is Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. It’s a mouthful to say, but this role-playing adventure is a fairly well-received entry in the extremely popular Warhammer universe.

And finally, every Xbox One owner can currently download another game with an awkwardly long title, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game. It’s only available until May 21st, so act fast if you want to dive into some family-friendly LEGO fun.

Even if you don’t plan to play any of these titles right now, it’s always a great idea to add them to your library in case you get a wild hair and want to check them out down the line. So, what are you waiting for? Fire up your console and grab them while you can.