Xbox One Owners Can Now Download 2 Free Games, More On The Way

Being stuck inside during this pandemic hasn’t been the most exciting situation, but it’s all the more reason for gamers to be thankful for services like Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus, which bring with them free titles to download every month. And the month of May has now kicked off with Games with Gold‘s first two offerings.

You can currently grab the simulation rally racer V-Rally 4 until May 31st and the old-school sports title, Sensible World of Soccer, until May 15th. In addition to these two, May 16th will see the addition of cult classic Overlord 2 until May 31st and action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr until June 15th. As always, once you download them, they’re yours to keep for as long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Even better, April’s offering of Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle will remain free through May 15th as well, meaning that if you haven’t grabbed it yet, you’ve still got some time to add it to your collection for later.

First Xbox Series X Logo Has Possibly Been Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As one final extra goody, Bandai Namco has made Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 free for everyone as well across Xbox One, PS4 and PC until May 10th. If you’re looking for an enjoyable and wacky challenge, you’ll want to snag this one while you still can.

Of course, May might not be seeing the best that Games with Gold has ever offered for Xbox One, but most would argue it’s a step up from Sony’s recent reveal of this month’s PlayStation Plus titles, which are so divisive that the announcement sparked an online petition in an effort to get them changed. Either way, free games are welcomed during these uncertain and troubling times, so go download what you can and have some fun.