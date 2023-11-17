There are some characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that no one would ever dream of replacing. Tom Holland’s iteration of Peter Parker was the third in live-action, but across the board considered the definitive version.

After a forgettable Fantastic Four franchise, Chris Evans was the Steve Rogers we had all been waiting for. And there is no Tony Stark without Robert Downey Jr. But as impeccable as these actors are at their craft, the MCU isn’t perfect. When adapting comics to live action, some things get lost in translation, and fans have often thought some characters would be better off with different actors in the role.

1. Black Widow — Emily Blunt

Scarlett Johansson has received a justifiable amount of appreciation for her role in Captain America: Winter Soldier, but that doesn’t erase years of nonsensical and downright offensive portrayals. While this can be blamed on the writing and not Johansson’s portrayal, perhaps a different actor in the lead could have found the nuances of Natasha’s character.

One actor has proven her worth in dark subject material and action sequences. Emily Blunt was almost Black Widow during the casting process, and could have been a better choice. After The Devil Wears Prada, we know she can pull off red hair. But more importantly, she can pull off the intense physical activity required for the role. In the highly underrated sci-fi film, Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt plays Rita, a famous warrior who was the only one who could defeat an alien horde. The film shows her literal and emotional strength that would have given a different shade to Natasha in the action.

2. Sharon Carter — Rebecca Ferguson

When Steve first encounters Peggy Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) niece, Sharon, she plays the part of his unassuming neighbor. For the role in Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp was a solid choice. She can pass easily as both a nurse and the SHIELD agent she reveals herself to be. However, when it comes to the plotlines that Sharon is involved with down the line, VanCamp’s portrayal doesn’t do the character justice. Much of this has to do with her lack of chemistry with Steve. He and Sharon share a strange flirtation that does not hold weight in Civil War. Another actor could have made this relationship more believable, as well as flesh out the action sequences.

Sharon is much more complicated in the comics than in the MCU, and an actor such as Rebecca Ferguson would bring depth and perhaps make her twist into the Power Broker more believable. Imagine Ferguson with all her mysterious prowess that she brings to the Mission: Impossible films, as an equally-mercurial character in the MCU.

3. Reed Richards — Penn Badgley

While many have wanted John Krasinski to come back as MCU’s Reed Richards, there are far more interesting and unexpected ways to approach the character. Krasinksi may be the everyman people love to see on television, but Penn Badgely could offer a dark portrayal of the character.

As evidenced by Gossip Girl and You, Badgely can be the doting husband at one moment and turn cruel the next. Should the MCU adapt the Interdimensional Council of Reeds story, this ability would be required. In the comics, Reed Prime faces off against an evil version of him that is devoted to world domination. So evil that even Doctor Doom wants him gone, Badgley has the tools to make this portrayal convincing.

4. The Hulk — Dan Stevens

Mark Ruffalo brings a lot of humor to the role of the Hulk. After taking over Bruce Banner from predecessors Eric Bana and Edward Norton, no one could accuse Ruffalo of being a bad performer. But when it comes to comic accuracy, there could be another direction for casting to go.

Dan Stevens has admittedly already played a Marvel character in FX’s Legion, but that is still a far cry from appearing in the MCU. He could also be the type of performer who can sell the dichotomy that Bruce needs. Ruffalo’s version of the character rarely makes mention of the line between the rage of the Hulk and the control of Bruce. Stevens has shown in his many roles to vacillate deftly between scary and restrained.

5. Hope — Carrie Coon

If there is one thing missing from the Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne dynamic, it is the believability of their connection. While Evangeline Lilly works on paper, pairing her with Paul Rudd doesn’t make for a spicy dynamic. The straight woman to Scott’s comedic performance, it seems the only thing these two have in common is their affinity for ant technology. Having an actor with different energy could make this relationship make more sense, and we all know that Carrie Coon and Rudd work as a comedic duo.

Acting opposite each other in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, there is no question as to why these two get along. Coon’s performances in darker fare, such as Gone Girl and The Leftovers could also open the opportunity for more interesting storylines from the comics. Instead of the Wasp, Hope could turn into the Red Queen, which would add more stakes to the Ant-Man franchise.

6. Malekith — Michael Fassbender

Now that the MCU is bringing the X-Men into the fold, casting Michael Fassbender just got a little more complicated. But in the days of Thor: The Dark World, the actor would have been a welcome addition to the film. In the role of Malekith, Christopher Eccleston is as an accomplished actor as anyone, but it isn’t news to say that he didn’t have the best time in the film.

Malekith had the potential to be a formidable villain in the vein of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), but The Dark World played it safe. Had the film leaned less into the drama between Jane (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and more into the villain’s motivations, Fassbender would have sang in this role.

7. Cassie Lang — Emma Myers

Kathryn Newton has the comedy chops to pull off Scott’s daughter, but the debacle surrounding the character somewhat sullied the casting choice. Cassie was portrayed by a different actor in Avengers: Endgame, and was very obviously replaced by a more famous actor for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If Marvel was really committed to replacing the actor, picking one who is not as overexposed as Newton would have put a better look on the recasting.

Emma Myers has demonstrated her talent for comedy in Netflix’s Wednesday, and would play well against Rudd. She would also have the added benefit of fitting into Young Avengers alongside wacky characters like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).