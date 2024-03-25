Miles Morales is now everyone’s favorite Spider-Man and it’s not hard to see why. But can the animated hero make a perfect translation into a live-action adaptation?

While the character received mainstream recognition after his big screen debut in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he made his debut in 2011 from writer Brian Bendis and and artist Sara Pichellil. Miles won hearts again in the second Spider-Verse movie, 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse, and the growing anticipation for Beyond the Spider-Verse shows that we still can’t get enough of the superhero high schooler. It’s no surprise then that many fans are wondering when next Miles Morales will show up, and if he will be getting a live-action debut anytime soon.

Will there be a Miles Morales live-action?

How far along in development is the live-action Miles Morales movie? The "Spiderverse" team weighs in. | Oscars Luncheon pic.twitter.com/wM3U2Z7LBY — Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2024

The question of whether Miles Morales will be adapted to live-action was answered by Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal. In an interview with Variety, she confirmed that a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works. However, she’s quelled some of the anticipation, stating that we should not expect it anytime soon. Pascal stated, “Not till we make two more movies.”

When will the live-action Miles Morales movie get here?

To clarify, when she said “not until we make two more movies,”she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film. https://t.co/3tmEwEctwB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 13, 2024

Following Amy Pascal’s statement that two more movies needed to be made before considering Miles Morales’ live-action movie, Chris Miller, who also worked on the Spider-Verse movies, shared some insight into her statement. He confirmed that the two movies Pascal was referring to were Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the fourth live-action Tom Holland Spider-Man movie. So, when will these two movies be made?

Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially slated for release in March 2024, but this release date has been delayed indefinitely. The production of both Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse took years so it is no surprise that the one-year gap between Across and Beyond wasn’t feasible. Over the years, animators, VFX artists, and other behind-the-scenes workers on the movies shared their experiences on the time and effort it took to create the iconic art style of the movies. Into the Spider-Verse took up to four years to create, and Across the Spider-Verse took around the same amount of time. With said, the most likely release window for Beyond the Spider-Verse is sometime in 2025.

The next Tom Holland Spider-Man movie is a whole other story however. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge hit, with an open ending that had fans eager for the next installment in Peter Parker’s journey. However, there has been very little news about Spider-Man 4 besides Amy Pascal’s confirmation that it will be made. At this point, fans can optimistically look towards middle to late 2025 for the movie. But if production doesn’t begin this year, we might as well expect it in 2026.

Why we want a new Miles Morales adaptation

As of this moment, the only certainty is that a live-action Miles Morales movie will undoubtedly sell out theaters. This was in part, because of the amazing animation and storytelling of the Spider-Verse movies, and because of Miles himself. Born to an African-American father and Puerto Rican mother, Miles is a beacon of representation for biracial, Black, and Hispanic people in the superhero genre. His story is about identity and understanding who you are- a message that resonates with many.

Even though the character was initially met with mixed to negative reviews from fans when he was first introduced in the comics, Miles is more popular than ever now. Miles Morales and his journey as Spider-Man have always meant a lot to fans of all ages, and it’s been long overdue for the character to receive his flowers.