‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 418 release date and time, confirmed

My Hero Academia‘s Final War has been going on for over two years now, making it the longest arc in the series. Despite this, Deku has only just begun breaking down Tomura Shigaraki’s defenses.

After Katsuki Bakugo put a final stop to All for One, the manga’s focus finally shifted to the protagonist’s confrontation. In recent chapters, we’ve witnessed Izuku Midoriya’s struggle as he attempts to save Shigaraki from his own hatred. To do so, the U.A. student has been transferring One for All’s quirk factors to the villain, getting closer to the core of his being each time. This would’ve been an easier task if not for Shigaraki’s resentment toward Nana Shimura, which prevented Deku from transferring Float in chapter 417, but allowed her to accompany him through the antagonist’s subconscious.

Chapter 418 will likely pick up where the previous one left off, with Deku tapping into the most traumatic of Shigaraki’s memories: the moment his quirk manifested. This will be crucial to My Hero Academia‘s final confrontation, as it has the potential to dictate the outcome of the battle between the two, and subsequently, the future of the world as we know it. Needless to say, fans should look forward to reading the chapter 418 as soon as possible.

When does My Hero Academia chapter 418 come out?

Chapter 418 of My Hero Academia will be released on Sunday, March 31, at 10 am CT. This chapter will arrive later than fans initially anticipated, as its mangaka has gotten us used to having new content every week. Sadly, Kohei Horikoshi has been taking frequent breaks from the manga in recent months, likely as a result of his health concerns. While these breaks may disappoint some readers, longtime manga fans should be used to this kind of thing, as it’s not uncommon for authors to go on hiatuses due to health issues.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 will be available to read via Viz Media or on its partner website and app, Manga Plus, free of charge. As usual, it will be officially translated into several languages, such as English, Spanish, and French, so that fans from different corners of the world can enjoy it. As we draw closer to the finishing line, the tension is mounting in the My Hero Academia manga, but Shigaraki is still far from allowing himself to be saved. Hopefully, chapter 418 will get us just a little bit closer to the resolution that we all crave.