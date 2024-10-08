Image Credit: Disney
Charlie Cox during the "Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox" panel at the FAN EXPO Chicago 2024 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 17, 2024 in Rosemont, Illinois. Inset: Deadpool looks shocked
Photos by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/20th Century Fox
Charlie Cox just did tongue stuff with a ‘Deadpool’ darling and now Marvel superfans think they’ve found the new Stan Lee

What the devil!
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 08:31 am

Charlie Cox has proven he’s willing to embrace every crossover Marvel throws his way — Spider-Man? Echo? She-Hulk? So long as he’s getting the chance to wear that horn-helmeted suit again, the guy is golden. Ahead of his grand return to the MCU for Disney Plus’ Daredevil: Born Again next year, though, the former Netflix star has just had his most unlikely encounter yet with a fellow Marvel icon.

An adorable photo is going viral on X, featuring Cox posing with none other than Peggy aka Dogpool, who recently made her debut in the MCU in this summer’s super-smash Deadpool & Wolverine. But, let’s be honest, this perfect pairing puts that Wade and Wolvie team-up to shame. The day you have been waiting for has come, people. The Man Without Fear has met The Dog Without Fur.

The incongruity of seeing Daredevil hanging out with Dogpool is enough to get the Marvel fandom’s cranial cogs whirring. Not to sound like the Watcher, but what if… Dogpool just showed up in every Marvel project from now on?

Petition for Peggy to become the Avengers’ emotional support animal.

But, wait, things somehow got even weirder. Alongside Cox, Peggy also just met one of the Young Avengers, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton likewise recently posed with the pooch.

Marvel has wisely decided not to force someone else into the cameo king position vacated by the much-missed Stan Lee, but I think Stan would be more than OK with Dogpool being the one to ultimately step into his shoes.

Matt Murdock and Cassie Lang teaming up with Dogpool? This is basically a preview of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sadly, just in case you thought an actual crossover between these three unlikely allies was in the works at Marvel Studios, these pics — which hail from Peggy’s Instagram stories — were taken behind the scenes at last weekend’s Comic-Con Scotland, which all three stars attended. Yes, Dogpool is making convention appearances now. She knows how to capitalize on her Deadpool 3 popularity. She’ll be buying a sports team next, like her human variant Ryan Reynolds.

Sadly, the future of Peggy — not to be confused with Peggy Carter, by the way, unless that’s another multiversal twist on its way — in the MCU is yet to be confirmed. There’s been no swift announcement of Deadpool 4 as yet, but you don’t need to be psychic like Professor X to safely guess that Kevin Feige must be keen to bring back DP, Logan, and the gang for more multiversal mayhem and box office-breaking brouhaha.

As for Peggy’s tongue-wagging pal, however, it certainly looks like Cox’s crazy crossovers won’t end here. Born Again is set to reunite Murdock with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, with rumors abounding that Krysten Ritter will be dropping by as Jessica Jones, as well. Cox has even heavily hinted that he’s on course for a long-awaited assembly with the Avengers in Secret Wars. Fingers crossed that he brings Dogpool with him.

