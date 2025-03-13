‘Daredevil: Born Again’: White Tiger’s amulet and powers, demystified

Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be peak Marvel TV, and sure, that’s in part thanks to its strong writing, peerless performances, and bone-breaking action. But it’s also to do with the fact that it’s brave enough to be both a grounded legal drama series, and one in which its grounded lawyer protagonist can say the words “mystical amulet” in the middle of a serious courtroom scene.

Recommended Videos

So far, the Disney Plus series has done a commendable job of replicating and enhancing the specific tone of the original Netflix series by embracing both its gritty nature and its fidelity to the comics. No better is that exemplified than in the character of White Tiger, a brand-new superhero for the MCU who is only casually, off-handedly introduced. Because after 18 years, 35 films, and 25 TV shows, all Marvel needs to do at this point is shrug and say “they’ve got superpowers, you get it.”

Thankfully, Hector Ayala (brilliantly played by the much-missed Kamar de los Reyes) makes for a compelling character, despite how little attention is paid to the ins and outs of his superhero persona. For those who are interested in learning more about White Tiger lore, however, let’s demystify that mystical amulet of his.

White Tiger’s amulet has ties to another hero from the Defenders Saga

Photo via Marvel Television

First things first: in the comics, Hector actually has three amulets, not the one. The Puerto Rican native was originally just a regular college student at Empire State University (where Peter Parker also schooled) when he discovered the three amulets which had been dropped by vigilante group the Sons of the Tiger. In the source material, the amulets comprise one shaped like a tiger’s head and then two paws, but this has been streamlined to a single head-shaped amulet for the MCU.

The effect is the same, however. When Hector dons his amulet(s), he finds he’s been given your typical superpower gift pack. While operating as the White Tiger, Hector’s physical strength, speed, stamina, agility, and endurance are all amped up to superhuman levels and, as an added bonus, he instantly becomes a martial arts master, too, with enhanced balance, reactions, reflexes, and coordination.

Known either as the Amulets of Power or the Jade Tiger Amulets, the White Tiger’s fabulous accessories originally derive from the mystical city of K’un-Lun, otherwise known as the home of the Immortal Iron Fist. This has yet to be addressed on the TV series — probably because reminding people Iron Fist exists isn’t a great plan — but we can likely assume that the amulet’s origin is the same in the MCU’s canon.

The amulets work in much the same way as the Power of the Fist, then, in that they are wielded by those with the purest spirit and the strongest heart. Just like Iron Fist’s destiny is to protect K’un-Lun, the MCU’s White Tiger stepped up to protect the streets of New York after Matt Murdock retired his Daredevil persona. Tragically, Hector’s time as a hero has been cut short, but the odds are that the White Tiger amulet will be worn again on Daredevil: Born Again as the series continues.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy