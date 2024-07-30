Image Credit: Disney
Wade squeezes Logan's chest in Deadpool & Wolverine
Screenshot via Marvel Studios
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ could have been a 10/10 if it hadn’t missed these ultimate fan-service opportunities

We were so close, and yet so far.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Published: Jul 30, 2024 11:37 am

Most of us have already seen Deadpool & Wolverine and all of its incredible cameos (if you haven’t, what are you doing here?). While the movie delivers on many fronts, it’s fair to say there were some missed opportunities.

In the end, when you have a fourth-wall-breaking superhero, what’s stopping you from deploying every fan-service cameo conceivably possible? That being said, you don’t want your movie to be an Easter egg festival, since that would turn it into a mess. The budget was likely to blame, as Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson mentions numerous times in the film.

That said, even though we wouldn’t want Deadpool & Wolverine to lose its charm with too many fan service moments, we have a few ideas that wouldn’t have destabilized it, and instead made it an even better, more enjoyable film. Here are a few ideas should Reynolds ever want to make an extended cut:

Lady Deadpool should’ve revealed herself as Blake Lively

Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine
Screenshot via Marvel Studios

I’m going to be honest with you. As a fellow Marvel nerd, I fully expected Lady Deadpool to be played by Blake Lively. But I actually couldn’t recognize her voice, so I didn’t know she was playing the part until the end credits rolled.

If only Blake took her mask off for a second, it’d be brilliant and amusing. Hell, she could have even made a joke directly to the camera with a snide jab or snarky remark about her martial status to the film’s titular hero. Just imagine her making a joke about how Reynolds isn’t coming back home anymore because all he does is spend time with his buddy, Hugh Jackman. I mean, Blake did say that she hasn’t seen her husband for the past year and a half

Taylor Swift should have appeared as Dazzler

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium
Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are living every Swiftie’s dream since they are best friends with Taylor Swift. The trio is constantly seen hanging out, so it wasn’t all that surprising to see rumors that the singer would make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. Tragically, it didn’t happen.

Some think Swift was too tough to coordinate with and get on set, especially with her ongoing Eras Tour, which is currently in its second year. However, if one of my close friends was making the Marvel movie of the year, I’d love to be in it, especially when there’s a comic book character whose superpower is singing.

Now, I know incorporating Dazzler into Deadpool 3’s storyline may have been a stretch, but, if you have Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit in your film, you could easily fit the singing superheroine in there. If all she’d done was sing “Anti-Hero” during one of the fight scenes or “22” during Wade’s birthday (Taylor’s Version, obviously), that would’ve been sweet to see hear.

One specific bald guy from the Fox universe should’ve made a cameo

James McAvoy as Charles Xavier/Professor X in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'
Image via 20th Century Fox

When the credits rolled, behind-the-scenes clips from previous films in the Fox universe were showcased. Those who have followed the X-Men and their journey through 20th Century Fox likely teared up a bit, and I admit, I was no exception. Having Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen in the MCU is great, but we just can’t help but wish for more.

I actually have a specific person in mind: James McAvoy’s Professor X. Patrick Stewart got his five minutes of Multiverse spotlight and sendoff in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, so why couldn’t McAvoy get one? Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova, is the main villain of the threequel after all. Including the Professor wouldn’t have been that hard, plot-wise.

Still, there’s a chance we may see McAvoy’s Professor X in future MCU films. The actor teased the possibility when he told ScreenRant that if the “script’s good” and the “characters’s interesting” he’d be in. You hear that, Feige? Don’t disappoint us.

Storm (Halle Berry)'s eyes turn white as she uses her weather-controlling powers in 'X-Men: The Last Stand'
Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

Speaking of X-Men, Wolverine isn’t too interested in saving Wilson’s world until the second half of the movie when X-23 makes an emotional bid to his conscience. However, wouldn’t it have been more dramatic and cool for us if other X-Men had been a part of X-23’s little squad? Maybe someone like Cyclops, Storm, Beast, or Wolvie’s eternal crush, Jean Grey. That would’ve leveled up the stakes, especially if they got killed during their assault on Nova’s base. Seeing them be involved in the cause could’ve made Wolverine’s change of heart more believable, but that’s just my opinion.

Deadpool did make a wish for Magneto to be part of their team, but we discovered he was already dead. Maybe the intention was to show how powerful Cassandra Nova is if she took down one of the strongest mutants ever, alongside Quicksilver, Daredevil, and Punisher. Still, if the movie was intended to be a sendoff to Fox’s universe, with the logo being scattered throughout the Void — and the big farewell reel at the end — it would’ve been truly emotional to see James Marsden as Cyclops or Halle Berry as Storm or Famke Janssen as Jean one last time.

Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.