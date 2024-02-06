Did someone really die on the set of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man?’ The incident and investigation, explained

On Feb. 6, 2024, reports emerged that a crew member on the set of the Marvel Studios TV series Wonder Man died after falling from rigging. Marvel Studios confirmed the incident in a statement.

Recommended Videos

Series production was reportedly not underway when the accident happened at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles. However, the crew member — who, as of this report, has not been identified in the press — was working on the show when they died, The Guardian reported.

In their statement, Marvel Studios said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident” (via The Guardian).

The death is under investigation

Deadline has learned that a rigger working at CBS Radford Studios fell off the rafters this morning and sadly passed away. While not filming at the time, the crew member was working on the set of Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’ TV show https://t.co/WF5W24i5vI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 6, 2024 via Deadline/X

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the crew member’s death was under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and IATSE, the trade union representing behind-the-scenes workers in film and TV production.

Referring to the accident, IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb said in part:

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues. Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can.” via THR

In 2022, Variety reported that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would star as Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley is also expected to star in the show, reprising his role, Trevor Slattery, from Iron Man 3. After several Hollywood strike-related delays, production on the 10-episode series, expected to premiere on Disney Plus, resumed in January 2024, about a month before the crew member accident. As of this report, a premiere date for the show was not yet confirmed.