Do we know when the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ popcorn bucket drops?

The first official trailer for Deadpool 3 — fittingly titled Deadpool & Wolverine — finally released during the 2024 Super Bowl, and damn does this film look good. Deadpool fans were leery of any film following the titular character with Disney at its back, but it seems (for now, at least) that the House of Mouse kept its paws far from the project. The result is a trailer that appears to follow in perfect form with the first two Deadpool releases, offering up the same humor, action, and classic Deadpool violence we’ve come to expect from the franchise.

Ryan Reynolds may be putting out the first MCU winner in a good while when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on the big screen, and he’s not shying away from hyping the film up. In the wake of the trailer’s big reveal, Reynolds set up shop over on Twitter X, where he happily teased fans with tiny hints about the upcoming release. All it took was an offhand mention of the official Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket to get fans in a tizzy, and ramp up excitement for the unique souvenir’s official unveiling.

Will there be a Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket?

Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/uzlY1cEB9Z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2024

To be fair, I must start this by noting that we don’t actually know for sure whether there will be an official Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket. Reynolds is known for his flawless grasp of viral fodder, and he has a tendency to carefully manipulate news to suit his moment. With that in mind, we must face the potential reality that no Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is set to be, and Reynolds was just making an offhand joke.

The chances of an official popcorn bucket to accompany the film are good, however, when you consider a few factors. For one, Marvel has done exclusive popcorn buckets in the past. The bucket that accompanied Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was thoroughly popular among fans, and Disney is likewise familiar with how much interest a little bucket can stir up. Plus, we’re headed into a unique year as Marvel fans — 2024 will be the first year in quite some time to see only a single MCU release. Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to be the only MCU release of the entire year, which improves its chances of leaning into every moneymaking opportunity — and that includes a dedicated popcorn bucket.

Assuming the bigwigs at Disney and Marvel do decide to release a popcorn bucket alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, we should know more about its design and release schedule within a few months. The film isn’t slated to a release until late July, but by the time summer rolls around we should be well informed on what to expect.

When can we expect the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket to arrive?

Reynolds didn’t reveal much in his brief popcorn bucket teaser, but the mere mention of a Deadpool-themed bucket was enough to rile fans into a frenzy. The tweet in which Reynolds made mention of the bucket was almost certainly a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Dune: Part 2 popcorn buckets, which have been broadly memed in the wake of their unveiling.

Chances of the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket prompting similar comparisons to giant worm mouths or — well, use your imagination — are slim, but where Deadpool is concerned nothing is certain. There’s still no real indication of what the buckets will look like upon release, but Reynolds did tease them alongside a charming image of a friendship necklace. Made up of two halves of a heart, one colored red and the other yellow, the teaser could also indicate what fans can expect from the bucket. Or, again, it could be nothing other than a funny reference toward those Dune buckets with absolutely nothing else behind it.

We’ll know for certain within a few months, as the official Deadpool & Wolverine release date approaches and Disney and Marvel make big, popcorn bucket-sized decisions.